Woman held at gunpoint during failed robbery attempt in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police are looking for three suspects who attempted to rob a woman in her own driveway.

According to police, officers were called out on July 14 to a home on Bushnell Road for the attempted robbery.

In a 911 call released to 19 News, a woman told dispatch three men approached her car and pulled guns.

The victim reported that the suspects fled in a silver car without taking anything from her, according to the call audio.

University Heights police said the suspect vehicle may be a Mercedes.

The suspects were described as thin build, 20 to 25 years old and wearing dark-colored clothing.

