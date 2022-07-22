2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Woman held at gunpoint during failed robbery attempt in University Heights

University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)
University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)(University Heights Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police are looking for three suspects who attempted to rob a woman in her own driveway.

According to police, officers were called out on July 14 to a home on Bushnell Road for the attempted robbery.

In a 911 call released to 19 News, a woman told dispatch three men approached her car and pulled guns.

The victim reported that the suspects fled in a silver car without taking anything from her, according to the call audio.

University Heights police said the suspect vehicle may be a Mercedes.

The suspects were described as thin build, 20 to 25 years old and wearing dark-colored clothing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Austin Arthur Lauer
Lorain police search for missing 12-year-old boy who is autistic, without medication
Alishah Pointer
Trial date set for 6 charged in torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
Cleveland FBI looks for man suspected in string of bank robberies
Cleveland FBI looks for man suspected in string of bank robberies (photos)
Cleveland police: Driver flees crash that killed 3-year-old bicyclist, injured 2 others
Cleveland police: Driver flees crash that killed 3-year-old bicyclist, injured 2 others (photos)