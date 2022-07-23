19 News takes Great Lakes Science Center for 19 First Alert Weather Roadshow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Great Lakes Science Center and 19 News have partnered to host the 19 First Alert Weather Roadshow.

Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate science with the 19 First Alert Weather Team meteorologists.

The roadshow will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23. Tickets are available here.

This Saturday, join the @cleveland19news meteorology team for the 19 News First Alert Weather Roadshow from 10 a.m. to noon! Meet the meteorologists who bring you the First Alert forecast every day & see an amazing live science show about the weather! https://t.co/cDaTMCqVJe 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/UnRWuvDrdr — Great Lakes Science Center (@GLScienceCtr) July 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.