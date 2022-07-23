2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 News takes Great Lakes Science Center for 19 First Alert Weather Roadshow

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Great Lakes Science Center and 19 News have partnered to host the 19 First Alert Weather Roadshow.

Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate science with the 19 First Alert Weather Team meteorologists.

The roadshow will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23. Tickets are available here.

