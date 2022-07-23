3 arrested in Painesville drug bust with SWAT unit

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Narcotics Agency confirmed three people were arrested in a Painesville drug bust with the assistance of a SWAT unit.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Painesville Police officers assisted LCNA agents in executing the search warrants at a house in the 1000 block of Skinner Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on July 21.

LCNA said the 60-year-old man from the home was arrested on a warrant for manufacturing crack cocaine in the vicinity of children, which is a first-degree felony.

Another male took off as the SWAT unit approached the home, said LCNA.

He was apprehended a short distance away and arrested on a felony drug possession warrant, according to LCNA.

LCNA said a 21-year-old man from the home was arrested for obstructing official business and felony possession of marijuana.

Evidence related to an ongoing drug investigation was seized during a search of the home, said LCNA.

