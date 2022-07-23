2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns sign rookie DT Perrion Winfrey

The Browns now have signed their entire 2022 draft class to NFL contracts.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey participates in an NFL football practice,...
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey participates in an NFL football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns officially signed rookie DT Perrion Winfrey on July 22, according to an official release from the team.

Winfrey, the former Oklahoma standout and Maywood, Illinois product, was the final rookie to be signed by the Browns after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former three-star recruit from Illinois was a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection in 2021 for the Sooners after racking up 23 tackles, 11 for loss and 5.5 sacks in the 12 games he played in Norman.

Winfrey signed the day the rookies reported to Berea for training camp.

