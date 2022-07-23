Cleveland Browns sign rookie DT Perrion Winfrey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns officially signed rookie DT Perrion Winfrey on July 22, according to an official release from the team.

Winfrey, the former Oklahoma standout and Maywood, Illinois product, was the final rookie to be signed by the Browns after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former three-star recruit from Illinois was a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection in 2021 for the Sooners after racking up 23 tackles, 11 for loss and 5.5 sacks in the 12 games he played in Norman.

Winfrey signed the day the rookies reported to Berea for training camp.

it's getting real now! 💯



rookie report day in Berea pic.twitter.com/eYXaI3dqeu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 22, 2022

