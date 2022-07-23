Cleveland police: 2 men in critical condition after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two young men were shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
First responders and officers were called out just after 2 p.m. to the 3300 block of Marvin Avenue near West 32nd Street.
According to Cleveland EMS, the victims, 18 and 24 years old, were taken to MetroHealth in critical condition.
Cleveland police said the 18-year-old was shot in the chest, and the 24-year-old has injuries to his back and torso.
There’s no word yet on the circumstances of the shooting.
