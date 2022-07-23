2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police: 2 men in critical condition after shooting

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two young men were shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

First responders and officers were called out just after 2 p.m. to the 3300 block of Marvin Avenue near West 32nd Street.

Shooting in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood leaves 2 in critical condition, police say
Shooting in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood leaves 2 in critical condition, police say(Source: WOIO)

According to Cleveland EMS, the victims, 18 and 24 years old, were taken to MetroHealth in critical condition.

Cleveland police said the 18-year-old was shot in the chest, and the 24-year-old has injuries to his back and torso.

There’s no word yet on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

