Severe Thunderstorm Watch for some this morning; more storms arrive Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect west of Lorain County until 2:00 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Indiana and Ohio until 2 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fq6ZUBFGwF — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 23, 2022

Some storms that move into this area this morning may produce damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rain.

The storms will gradually weaken as they move east across our area; many areas east of I-77 will end up with very little rain.

Skies will clear over the course of the day, and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the second half of the day.

Our next opportunity for showers and storms will be on Sunday.

While the first half of the day will be mainly dry, a few hit or miss showers and storms will begin to develop in the afternoon.

Storms will gradually become more numerous through the evening, and some of the storms may be strong.

The main threats with Sunday’s storms will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall, which may lead to some localized flooding.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

Stay weather aware on Sunday.

