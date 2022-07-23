2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for some this morning; more storms arrive Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Day)

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect west of Lorain County until 2:00 p.m.

Some storms that move into this area this morning may produce damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rain.

The storms will gradually weaken as they move east across our area; many areas east of I-77 will end up with very little rain.

Skies will clear over the course of the day, and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the second half of the day.

Our next opportunity for showers and storms will be on Sunday.

While the first half of the day will be mainly dry, a few hit or miss showers and storms will begin to develop in the afternoon.

Storms will gradually become more numerous through the evening, and some of the storms may be strong.

The main threats with Sunday’s storms will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall, which may lead to some localized flooding.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

Stay weather aware on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Storms return late Sunday; high heat and humidity through...
19 First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Storms return late Sunday

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - July 22, 2022
19 First Alert Weather Day Sunday; strong storms expected
19 News takes Great Lakes Science Center for 19 First Alert Weather Roadshow
19 News takes Great Lakes Science Center for 19 First Alert Weather Roadshow
19 First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Storms return late Sunday; high heat and humidity through...
19 First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Storms return late Sunday
19 First Alert Forecast - July 22, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - July 22, 2022