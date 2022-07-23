2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660-Million

Lotería en EEUU alcanza $1.000 millones
Lotería en EEUU alcanza $1.000 millones
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660-Million and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security.

Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their money in hand and tickets with what they hoped would be a winning combination.

Alex Holmes of Cleveland had already purchased Mega-Millions tickets for Friday night’s drawing, but came back, hoping to increase his chances, “Yeah, I’m back for more. I come all the way over, I stay in Rocky River. I came all the way over to play my numbers, me and my buddy.”

Some rolled the dice by letting the lotto machine pick what they hoped would be the lucky numbers, others had their own special set of numbers, and still others like Roman Pawnyk of Strongsville had a little help, “These numbers came off a Chinese fortune cookie.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are just one in a 302.5-Million. But, it seems everyone has a dream and a plan for how they would spend money that most of us will never even come close to earning in a lifetime.

Pawnyk told 19 News, “I would try and give it away. Because what are you going to do with more than $600-Million? There’s nothing better than making someone else happy.”

Others vow to pay off bills, help their parents, or give some to their grandchildren, and still others want to buy something they’ve been dreaming of their entire lives, like Pam Sinowinski, “I would buy a beach house.”

But, for some like Linda Pavlik of Brook Park, it’s not about their dreams or their needs, it’s about securing a future for loved ones who have lost nearly everything, “I’m playing it because I want to take care of my grandkids. My daughter died in January.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

3 arrested in Painesville drug bust with SWAT unit
3 arrested in Painesville drug bust with SWAT unit
The family of a 20-year-old woman who was murdered at an Akron movie theater is urging the...
Family of 20-year-old murdered at Akron movie theater desperate for justice
Warren Police file photo
Warren murder suspect arrested 6 hours after shooting that killed 1, injured 1, police say
New Cleveland Police chief hopes small changes like allowing beards will improve officer morale
New Cleveland Police chief hopes small changes like allowing beards will improve officer morale