Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660-Million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660-Million and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security.

Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their money in hand and tickets with what they hoped would be a winning combination.

Alex Holmes of Cleveland had already purchased Mega-Millions tickets for Friday night’s drawing, but came back, hoping to increase his chances, “Yeah, I’m back for more. I come all the way over, I stay in Rocky River. I came all the way over to play my numbers, me and my buddy.”

Some rolled the dice by letting the lotto machine pick what they hoped would be the lucky numbers, others had their own special set of numbers, and still others like Roman Pawnyk of Strongsville had a little help, “These numbers came off a Chinese fortune cookie.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are just one in a 302.5-Million. But, it seems everyone has a dream and a plan for how they would spend money that most of us will never even come close to earning in a lifetime.

Pawnyk told 19 News, “I would try and give it away. Because what are you going to do with more than $600-Million? There’s nothing better than making someone else happy.”

Others vow to pay off bills, help their parents, or give some to their grandchildren, and still others want to buy something they’ve been dreaming of their entire lives, like Pam Sinowinski, “I would buy a beach house.”

But, for some like Linda Pavlik of Brook Park, it’s not about their dreams or their needs, it’s about securing a future for loved ones who have lost nearly everything, “I’m playing it because I want to take care of my grandkids. My daughter died in January.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.