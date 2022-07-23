2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madisonville

Suspect Shot and Killed by Cincinnati Police Officer in Madisonville
By Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after a man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Madisonville on Saturday.

The department reported to the scene at UDF on Madison and Red Bank around 5 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, a male is dead. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police told FOX19 NOW the officer involved is an African American female.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said it could involve an OVI and a stolen car.

Theetge confirmed a gun was recovered at the scene, but it is unclear if the suspect fired a weapon.

President of the Fraternal Order of Police Dan Hils gave a statement on the incident:

“Today, one of our Cincinnati police officers was on routine street patrol when she responded for a report of an intoxicated driver in the Madisonville area. The officer observed the car dispatchers had described and made an approach to the vehicle and its driver. The driver, a white male, brandished a black semi-automatic pistol at the officer. Following the department’s policy and training, she believed she was in danger of being killed or seriously injured, so she fired her duty weapon, killing the suspect. The suspect’s gun was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Our officer was not physically wounded but, since someone tried to kill her, she’s understandably shook up. She went to the hospital and is now released.”

No further information is being released at this time.

A news conference is expected on Sunday.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Harry Boomer
19 News veteran reporter Harry Boomer inducted into NATAS Central Great Lakes’ Gold Circle
A firefighter with the Cleveland Division of Fire was injured Sunday afternoon while battling a...
Firefighter injured while battling blazing home in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood, officials say
Corpse flower at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
This rare flower blooms for just 24 hours; how to track its progress at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Multiple firefighters were injured after an apartment building fire in Trumbull County.
Multiple firefighters injured while battling Trumbull County apartment fire
Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in South Collinwood.
Cleveland police search for suspects after 2 killed, 1 injured in South Collinwood shooting