One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madisonville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after a man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Madisonville on Saturday.

The department reported to the scene at UDF on Madison and Red Bank around 5 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, a male is dead. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police told FOX19 NOW the officer involved is an African American female.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said it could involve an OVI and a stolen car.

Theetge confirmed a gun was recovered at the scene, but it is unclear if the suspect fired a weapon.

CPD does not expect any additional information to be released. Chief says a press conference will “likely be held” Sunday morning at the department’s Criminal Division HQ on Linn St. @FOX19 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) July 23, 2022

President of the Fraternal Order of Police Dan Hils gave a statement on the incident:

“Today, one of our Cincinnati police officers was on routine street patrol when she responded for a report of an intoxicated driver in the Madisonville area. The officer observed the car dispatchers had described and made an approach to the vehicle and its driver. The driver, a white male, brandished a black semi-automatic pistol at the officer. Following the department’s policy and training, she believed she was in danger of being killed or seriously injured, so she fired her duty weapon, killing the suspect. The suspect’s gun was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Our officer was not physically wounded but, since someone tried to kill her, she’s understandably shook up. She went to the hospital and is now released.”

No further information is being released at this time.

A news conference is expected on Sunday.

