Police: 13-year-old arrested after driving a stolen vehicle in Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police arrested a 13-year-old girl on a felony charge July 19 after driving a vehicle stolen from Cleveland.

Officers learned the vehicle was being driven in the area Tuesday evening, catching the car near Lee Road and Van Aken Boulevard.

Police told 19 News the girl was arrested for receiving stolen property; however, it’s unclear if she played any role in stealing the grey Kia.

Resident Daniel McElroy said he was not happy to hear the news.

“It’s bad if you look at the whole picture it’s bad both ways the age of the child and then driving in a stolen vehicle,” he said. “You would think it would shock me but seeing things nowadays nothing shocks me.

“You have some positive young people and then you have some negative young people,” McElroy added.

19 News has requested more details from the Shaker Heights Police Department regarding this case.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

