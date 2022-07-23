2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old arrested after driving a stolen vehicle in Shaker Heights

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police arrested a 13-year-old girl on a felony charge July 19 after driving a vehicle stolen from Cleveland.

Officers learned the vehicle was being driven in the area Tuesday evening, catching the car near Lee Road and Van Aken Boulevard.

Police told 19 News the girl was arrested for receiving stolen property; however, it’s unclear if she played any role in stealing the grey Kia.

Resident Daniel McElroy said he was not happy to hear the news.

“It’s bad if you look at the whole picture it’s bad both ways the age of the child and then driving in a stolen vehicle,” he said. “You would think it would shock me but seeing things nowadays nothing shocks me.

“You have some positive young people and then you have some negative young people,” McElroy added.

19 News has requested more details from the Shaker Heights Police Department regarding this case.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Police: 13-year-old from arrested after driving a stolen vehicle in Shaker Heights
Police: 13-year-old from arrested after driving a stolen vehicle in Shaker Heights
Warrensville Heights man demands action after water leak collapses apartment ceiling
Warrensville Heights man demands action after water leak collapses apartment ceiling
Warrensville Heights man demands action after water leak collapses apartment ceiling
Warrensville Heights man demands action after water leak collapses apartment ceiling
Shooting in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood leaves 2 in critical condition, police say
Cleveland police: 2 men in critical condition after shooting