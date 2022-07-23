Police: Cleveland woman missing with her 3 kids
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a woman who is missing with her three kids and have asked the community’s help to find them.
Carla Woods, 29, has gone missing, according to a department Facebook post.
Woods has been missing since July 22, according to the department’s Missing Persons database.
Woods is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said.
Police also said she’s with her 4-year-old, 2-year-old and her 3-4-month-old children.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.
