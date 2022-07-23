2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Cleveland woman missing with her 3 kids

29-year-old Carla Woods, along with her three children, are missing.
29-year-old Carla Woods, along with her three children, are missing.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a woman who is missing with her three kids and have asked the community’s help to find them.

Carla Woods, 29, has gone missing, according to a department Facebook post.

Police need your help locating a missing and endangered female, Carla Woods. Carla is described as a black female, age...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, July 23, 2022

Woods has been missing since July 22, according to the department’s Missing Persons database.

Woods is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said.

Police also said she’s with her 4-year-old, 2-year-old and her 3-4-month-old children.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

