2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Suspected fentanyl, cocaine seized with arrest of accused drug trafficker, Lorain Police say

Suspected fentanyl, cocaine seized with arrest of accused drug trafficker, Lorain Police say
Suspected fentanyl, cocaine seized with arrest of accused drug trafficker, Lorain Police say(Lorain Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A month-long investigation led to the arrest of an accused drug trafficker and the seizure of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a home with seven kids inside, Lorain Police confirmed.

The search warrant was executed in the 3510 block of Edgewood Drive on July 22 by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the Lorain Police SWAT team, K-9 Unit, support services, and road patrol, LPD said.

LPD stated the search warrant was the result of a month-long investigation by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit in to the drug trafficking activity of 36-year-old Michael D. Spencer of Lorain.

Michael D. Spencer
Michael D. Spencer(Morris, Jacob | Lorain Police)

When the search warrant was served, Spencer was found inside the home along with a woman and seven juveniles ranging from 4-15 years old, said LPD.

Spencer was placed under arrest without incident on an outstanding warrant stemming from this investigation for trafficking in fentanyl, according to LPD.

LPD said a search of the home resulted in the seizure of the following items:

  • 81 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 20 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 40 grams of marijuana
  • one 9mm semi-automatic handgun
  • ammunition
  • cash
  • drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
Suspected fentanyl, cocaine seized with arrest of accused drug trafficker, Lorain Police say
Suspected fentanyl, cocaine seized with arrest of accused drug trafficker, Lorain Police say(Lorain Police)

Spencer also had prior convictions through the Lorain Court of Common Pleas for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, said LPD.

According to LPD, Spencer could face additional charges as this investigation continues, according to LPD.

Call the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit at 440-204-2108 if you suspect that drug activity is taking place in your neighborhood.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

3 arrested in Painesville drug bust with SWAT unit
3 arrested in Painesville drug bust with SWAT unit
Lotería en EEUU alcanza $1.000 millones
Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660-Million
The family of a 20-year-old woman who was murdered at an Akron movie theater is urging the...
Family of 20-year-old murdered at Akron movie theater desperate for justice
Warren Police file photo
Warren murder suspect arrested 6 hours after shooting that killed 1, injured 1, police say