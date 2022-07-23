LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A month-long investigation led to the arrest of an accused drug trafficker and the seizure of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a home with seven kids inside, Lorain Police confirmed.

The search warrant was executed in the 3510 block of Edgewood Drive on July 22 by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the Lorain Police SWAT team, K-9 Unit, support services, and road patrol, LPD said.

LPD stated the search warrant was the result of a month-long investigation by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit in to the drug trafficking activity of 36-year-old Michael D. Spencer of Lorain.

Michael D. Spencer (Morris, Jacob | Lorain Police)

When the search warrant was served, Spencer was found inside the home along with a woman and seven juveniles ranging from 4-15 years old, said LPD.

Spencer was placed under arrest without incident on an outstanding warrant stemming from this investigation for trafficking in fentanyl, according to LPD.

LPD said a search of the home resulted in the seizure of the following items:

81 grams of suspected fentanyl

20 grams of suspected cocaine

40 grams of marijuana

one 9mm semi-automatic handgun

ammunition

cash

drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

Suspected fentanyl, cocaine seized with arrest of accused drug trafficker, Lorain Police say (Lorain Police)

Spencer also had prior convictions through the Lorain Court of Common Pleas for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, said LPD.

According to LPD, Spencer could face additional charges as this investigation continues, according to LPD.

Call the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit at 440-204-2108 if you suspect that drug activity is taking place in your neighborhood.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.