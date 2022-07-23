2 Strong 4 Bullies
Warren murder suspect arrested 6 hours after shooting that killed 1, injured 1, police say

Warren Police file photo(Warren Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the murder suspect accused of killing one man and seriously injuring another was arrested just six hours after the shooting thanks to the cooperation of the community.

WPD said officers were sent to the area of West Market Street and Tod Avenue NW to investigate gunshots fired in the area at 6:02 p.m. on July 21.

Officers arrived on scene and learned two men were both taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, according to WPD.

WPD confirmed that 23-year-old Juanton Lee succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 24-year-old victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries, said WPD.

Four detectives and two crime scene technicians responded to the scene, according to WPD.

WPD credited the cooperation of witnesses at the scene, local businesses, and working surveillance cameras owned privately and by the city for the suspect’s arrest just after midnight.

That suspect was identified by WPD as 20-year-old Dominic Harvey, who was charged with murder and felonious assault.

“Warren PD will continue to utilize every resource to combat gun violence and criminal activity in the city,” WPD stated. “The assistance of our community is crucial and makes the difference in the quality of life and safety for our citizens.”

