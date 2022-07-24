1 hospitalized after getting shot by police officer in Lorain County

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after getting shot by a Wellington Police officer in Lorain County Saturday evening.

The incident happened at 6:46 p.m. on July 23 at a house on Courtland Street, according to a department Facebook post.

Officers were involved in a shooting and the man was transported to Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland, the post said.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into the incident, the post said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

