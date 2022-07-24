19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms, damaging winds possible tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will move over our area tonight.

Ahead of the front, temperatures have soared into the 80s.

A few spots are in the lower 90s.

Heat index values, or “feels-like” temperatures, may reach the upper 90s this afternoon, given how incredibly humid it is.

It’s also quite windy outside, and winds will remain high through the evening.

So far today, the weather has been quiet, but as the aforementioned cold front moves in, numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop to our north/northwest.

These will move into our area over the course of the evening.

The peak timing for thunderstorms will be between 6:00 p.m. and midnight.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being torrential rainfall, damaging winds, and frequent lightning.

The hail threat and the tornado threat are not very impressive, but they are not zero either.

We will need to monitor these thunderstorms closely for any signs of rotation.

Regarding the threat for heavy rain, some localized flooding may occur tonight.

If you live in a flood-prone area, please have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.

The storms will be long-gone by morning, and we’ll get a nice, tranquil start to the work week.

It will also be cooler and less humid to start the week.

Humidity levels will gradually fall through the day tomorrow.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s on Monday.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs around 80 degrees on Tuesday.

