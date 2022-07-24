19 News veteran reporter Harry Boomer inducted into NATAS Central Great Lakes’ Gold Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Reporter Harry Boomer was inducted into the NATAS Central Great Lakes’ Gold Circle on July 24.

The Gold Circle is reserved for journalists with 50 or more years in the business.

Celebrating another incredible 50 year career. What an inspiration you are to your coworkers and the community! Congrats and welcome to the #CGLgoldsilver @HarryBoomer19 Well deserved! 📺❤️ pic.twitter.com/jQt1bGyk2Z — NATAS Central Great Lakes Chapter (@GreatLakesEmmys) July 24, 2022

The induction happened during the Gold & Silver Circle luncheon event at the Lakeside Event Center in Cleveland.

Boomer’s broadcasting career began in 1971, with the bulk of that time being spent (since the early 90s) at Cleveland’s WOIO/WUAB, where he still works as a general assignment reporter and as host and executive producer of 43 Focus.

The chapter surprised Boomer with the news during our recent monthly webinar focused on “Covering Our Communities: The Importance of Inclusion & Diversity” as part of the ‘Centered on Excellence’ webinar series.

Boomer’s induction comes one week after the announcement of his induction into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame.

“Harry is the consummate pro and consummate teammate to all of us here at 19 News. His news journey and journey for racial justice in our region has been historic and his impact far-reaching. We congratulate him in his induction into the Gold Circle.”

MORE ABOUT HARRY BOOMER

Harry, who attended Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Va., has called Greater Cleveland home since 1990. He is proud to live in the historic Hough neighborhood in Cleveland.

Boomer has over 40 years of news experience, for a total approaching 50-years in broadcasting.

In 2018, Boomer was inducted into the Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame by The Press Club of Cleveland.

He was honored in 2015 as a member of the Silver Circle of National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for serving at least 25 years in Cleveland television. Right now he has 31 and counting. In 2014, Boomer was honored to be named as a History Maker. His life’s story in now a part of the National Archives, a permanent repository of American History. Harry Boomer is a 2007 Broadcasters Hall of Fame Inductee.

Harry is currently an anchor/senior reporter at Cleveland 19 News and he also is the Executive Producer and Host of CW 43 Focus, a public affairs program covering community issues. Boomer has served three times as a valued member of the WOIO CBS 19 Editorial Board. Harry Boomer has the distinction of being the longest, continuous on air-anchor/reporter for both WOIO CBS 19 and WUAB The CW 43, Cleveland. Right now he has 31 years and counting. Every day that he’s there Boomer is making history.

Harry is the Most-Immediate Past President of the Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists (GCLE-ABJ). He has served as president three times. In 2019 Cleveland was selected as the 2025 host city of the National Association of Black Journalists National Convention. In 2016, under Boomer’s leadership, GCLE-ABJ was awarded the Chapter of The Year by the National Association of Black Journalists. That was the second time the chapter was so honored under his leadership. He also served for seven years as a member of the Board of Directors of The First Tee Cleveland, a program that promotes nine core, positive values for youth through the game of golf.His career began in Washington, D.C., where he was a club DJ, an on-air personality, talk show host and he served in various management positions, including music director, assistant program director and two stints as news director, including one as news director for Radio One, Washington, D.C.Harry came to Ohio in 1988 to manage and program WBXT-AM in Canton. While covering assignments for WOIO/WUAB on a part-time basis in the early 1990s, Harry was heard regularly on WCPN-90.3 FM/Idea Stream, where he was assistant news director. Under his direction, WCPN was awarded the Ohio Public Radio Newsroom of the Year. He was also a reporter, producer and major contributor to National Public Radio. Among other things, Harry debuted a statewide news magazine program titled “Infohio” Info-Hi-O) for WCPN. Increased full-time duties at 19 Action News notwithstanding, Harry’s familiar voice was heard on a freelance basis for public radio specials on WCPN. Boomer was a regular guest on the Feagler and Friends on Cleveland Public Television, Idea Stream WVIZ. He has served on the board of the Ohio Associated Press, the Board of Directors of North East Ohio Health Services, on the board of The Ohio Center for Broadcasting and as a member of the Continuing Education Committee at Cleveland State University. Harry, who’s an Emmy-nominated journalist, has won major awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Ohio Associated Press, Ohio Educational Telecommunications, Women in Communications, the Press Club of Cleveland and the National Association of Black Journalists. Harry is active in the community, often serving as master of ceremonies at events throughout northeast Ohio and as moderator of numerous panel discussions on an array of issues impacting Greater Cleveland. When he’s not working (which isn’t often), he enjoys talking politics and visiting family and friends around the country, pre-COVID 19. Boomer is a proud father. He has two wonderful grandchildren. Harry is a preacher’s kid (PK) and a true Baby Boomer. His last name really is Boomer. He’s the baby of a family of 10 and he is a member of the Baby Boom Generation.

