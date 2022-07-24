2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for suspects after 2 killed, 1 injured in South Collinwood shooting

Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in South Collinwood.
Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in South Collinwood.
By Syeda Abbas and Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for the suspects who killed two people and injured another in a hail of gunfire late Saturday night in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

According to police, the deceased victims are an 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man who both received multiple gunshot wounds.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as Torionne Chappmon, 18, of Cleveland Heights, and Charles Moore, 19, of Cleveland.

The third victim is a 19-year-old woman who remains hospitalized at University Hospitals, Cleveland police said. Her identity was not released.

Officers were called out just before midnight to Nottingham Road, police said, and they discovered all three victims with shooting injuries inside a car.

According to police, initial investigation suggests two men arrived to the scene in an unknown car possibly beige in color.

Cleveland police said the suspects pulled up to the victims’ vehicle, “fired a high number of rounds,” and then sped away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME with anonymous tips. A cash reward may be available.

