FIRST ALERT DAY: Hot today; severe storms possible late this afternoon and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front is forecast to cross our area late tonight. It is hot, humid, and windy today in advance of it. High temperatures in the 90 to 95 degree range. The heat index could sneak up close to 100 degrees this afternoon. A southwest wind at 15-25 mph. We had an early morning complex of storms roll through. A lull in the thunderstorm activity is expected until later this afternoon and this evening. Isolated storms will get going after 5 p.m. The higher risk of storms tonight. Severe weather certainly possible. Wind damage the main hazard. A tornado is possible. We will have to also monitor a flood threat as well given the torrential rain that will fall out of these storms. The team will be monitoring the situation all day and night for you. Tomorrow does look calmer and cooler. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range.

