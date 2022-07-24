Multiple firefighters injured while battling Trumbull County apartment fire

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters were injured early Sunday morning while battling an apartment building fire in Trumbull County.

The 2-alarm fire happened around 4 a.m. at Hampshire House Apartments located on Fifth Street SW in Warren.

According to the firefighters’ union, crews arrived to flames pouring from the first and second floors as well as the roof.

Several firefighters were injured, but thankfully, the firefighters’ union said their wounds did not require attention at a hospital.

There is no word on injuries to residents or the severity of the damages.

The firefighters’ union said the Ohio State Fire Marshal will handle the investigation.

