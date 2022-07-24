Police: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Cleveland, Lt. Andrew Desatnik of the Cleveland Police Department confirmed to 19 News.

The shooting happened at 10:57 p.m. on July 23 in the 19100 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Desatnik confirmed.

This happened in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood.

Two men and a woman were shot, Lt. Desatnik told 19 News.

Police confirmed two people were killed, but did not specify who was killed and who was still in critical condition.

Police did not specify any other details to 19 News.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

