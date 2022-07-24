Police: Suspect surrenders after Stark County standoff; charges to be filed

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Stark County said a standoff ended peacefully Saturday night after the suspect surrendered.

According to Perry Township police, officers were called out just after 8 p.m. to a home on 13th Street NW for a disturbance.

The standoff began after a woman fleeing the home reported hearing gunshots, police wrote in a news release.

Chief Michael Pomesky said attempts to negotiate with the suspect, whose name was not released, were not successful.

But communication was made as officers approached the home, and the suspect left the residence unarmed, according to the release.

Pomesky said officers seized several guns from the house, and charges will be filed against the suspect.

