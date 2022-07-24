2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Police: Suspect surrenders after Stark County standoff; charges to be filed

Perry Township police say a suspect will be charged following a standoff in Stark County.
Perry Township police say a suspect will be charged following a standoff in Stark County.(Perry Township Police in Stark County)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Stark County said a standoff ended peacefully Saturday night after the suspect surrendered.

According to Perry Township police, officers were called out just after 8 p.m. to a home on 13th Street NW for a disturbance.

The standoff began after a woman fleeing the home reported hearing gunshots, police wrote in a news release.

Chief Michael Pomesky said attempts to negotiate with the suspect, whose name was not released, were not successful.

But communication was made as officers approached the home, and the suspect left the residence unarmed, according to the release.

Pomesky said officers seized several guns from the house, and charges will be filed against the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Cleveland
Police: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland
Akron businesses call protests, unrest an ‘obstacle’ for sales
Akron businesses call protests, unrest an ‘obstacle’ for sales
Akron businesses call protests, unrest an ‘obstacle’ for sales
Akron businesses call protests, unrest an ‘obstacle’ for sales
Police: 13-year-old from arrested after driving a stolen vehicle in Shaker Heights
Police: 13-year-old from arrested after driving a stolen vehicle in Shaker Heights