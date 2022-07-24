2 Strong 4 Bullies
This rare flower blooms for just 24 hours; how to track its progress at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Corpse flower at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Corpse flower at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is gearing up for a smelly situation that you won’t want to miss.

The super-rare corpse flower, also known as the titan arum plant, is showing signs of blooming.

It’s extra special because the bloom typically lasts about 24 hours, and it only happens every few years.

But thanks to a 24/7 livestream, you can track the plant’s progress minute-by-minute. (The zoo said it’s growing 4 inches each day!)

The corpse flower earned its nickname due to the smell, described by some as similar to dead fish, cheese or garlic.

According to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, this type of flower can grow as tall as 10 feet.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

