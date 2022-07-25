Akron student dies after drowning during football team outing

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools are mourning the drowning death of a 14-year-old student.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the deceased as Toshaye Pope.

The boy drowned Thursday at Melanie Lake in Uniontown and died Saturday at Akron Children’s Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said.

19 News has learned the incident happened during an outing with the Ellet High School football team.

Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack shared the following statement:

“The Akron Public Schools family is saddened by the news of the passing of this young man and has begun an inquiry into just what happened. We are offering grief counseling and ask for prayers for the family.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.