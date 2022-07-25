2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police: 11 people shot in 8 weekend shootings over 29-hour timespan

Cleveland weekend shootings
Cleveland weekend shootings(Source: MapCustomizer.com)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eleven people were shot recently in the city of Cleveland in a timespan that stretched from late Friday night to early Sunday morning.

Cleveland police provided an update on Monday morning to the weekend shootings:

  • Friday, July 22 at 8:08 p.m. - A 45-year-old man was shot in the chest near East 102nd Street and Union Avenue. He was treated at University Hospitals.
  • Friday, July 22 at 9:34 p.m. - A 28-year-old man was shot in the head in the 10100 block of Dove Avenue. He was taken by private transportation to MetroHealth Medical Center.
  • Friday, July 22 at 9:56 p.m. - A 20-year-old man was shot in the foot in the area of Harvard Avenue and Miles Avenue. He was treated at SouthPointe Hospital.
  • Saturday, July 23 at 2:16 a.m. - A 33-year-old man was shot in the buttocks on West 91st Street near Madison Avenue before paramedics took him to MetroHealth Medical Center.
  • Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. - Two men were injured in a shooting in the 3300 block of Marvin Avenue. An 20-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and an 18-year-old was shot in the chest. Both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
  • Saturday, July 23 at 11 p.m. - An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in the body in the 19000 block of Nottingham Road. A third victim, identified as a 19-year-old woman, survived after she was also shot in the body.
  • Sunday, July 24 at 12:17 a.m. - A 20-year-old man was treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after accidentally shooting himself in the hand near the 1500 block of Merwin Avenue.
  • Sunday, July 24 at 1:05 a.m. - A 64-year-old man was shot in the buttocks on West 54th Street and transported by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center.

