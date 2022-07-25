COVID-19 cases continue to rise Ohio, why the true number is hard to figure out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States and in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the three week case trend has gone from 18.838 to 26,610, showing a fairly significant spike.

Dr. Joseph Khabbaza with the Cleveland Clinic believes that those numbers are most likely higher due to the fact that many people have stopped reporting when they are sick, or are simply doing COVID-19 tests at home.

The expectation is cases will continue to rise, however, the positive outlook is that hospitalizations continue to be far less sever than a year ago. Dr. Khabbaza says it is night and day when it comes to the COVID-19 cases within hospitals, believing that the current strains and vaccines are sources for this.

