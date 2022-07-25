2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dump truck crashes through wall on I-90 near Bratenahl

Crash on I-90
Crash on I-90(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and emergency responders blocked several lanes on I-90 in the Bratenahl area on Monday morning because of an incident involving a dump truck that crashed through a wall.

The crash was first reported before 11:30 a.m. on I-90 westbound near the East 105th Street exit.

It’s unknown if the driver was injured in the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

