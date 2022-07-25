Female victim dies from overnight shooting in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the female shooting victim was found by Akron police who responded to the shooting at a home on Maryland Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Paramedics took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

The medical examiner’s office said the victim’s identity will be released once an autopsy is complete and family notifications have been made.

