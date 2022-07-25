2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Female victim dies from overnight shooting in Summit County

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the female shooting victim was found by Akron police who responded to the shooting at a home on Maryland Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Paramedics took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

The medical examiner’s office said the victim’s identity will be released once an autopsy is complete and family notifications have been made.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Tamara McLoyd at arraignment
Trial begins Monday for woman accused of killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
Warrensville Heights man demands action after water leak collapses apartment ceiling
Warrensville Heights man demands action after water leak collapses apartment ceiling
Northeast Ohio cleans up from severe storms overnight
Northeast Ohio cleans up from severe storms overnight
Parts of Northeast Ohio in the dark Monday morning due to widespread power outages
Parts of Northeast Ohio in the dark Monday morning due to widespread power outages