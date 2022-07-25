2 Strong 4 Bullies
Help pick name for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newborn rhino

New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland...
New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is asking for help naming one of its youngest residents, a female Eastern black rhino calf.

In the time since July 9, when the adorable newborn made her grand debut, the mother and baby have spent time bonding, according to a news release.

Zoo officials said there are three options for her name: Ali – meaning supreme, Anika – meaning sweet or Dalia – meaning gentle.

Make your pick: Ali, Anika or Dalia?

To cast your vote, you will need to make a donation supporting conservation efforts before midnight on Aug. 5, according to the release.

Zoo officials said Eastern black rhinos are a critically endangered species, and there are less than 750 living in the wild.

