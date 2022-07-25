Help pick name for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newborn rhino

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is asking for help naming one of its youngest residents, a female Eastern black rhino calf.

In the time since July 9, when the adorable newborn made her grand debut, the mother and baby have spent time bonding, according to a news release.

Zoo officials said there are three options for her name: Ali – meaning supreme, Anika – meaning sweet or Dalia – meaning gentle.

To cast your vote, you will need to make a donation supporting conservation efforts before midnight on Aug. 5, according to the release.

Zoo officials said Eastern black rhinos are a critically endangered species, and there are less than 750 living in the wild.

It’s a Girl! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Birth of #Rhino Calf. Read more at https://t.co/L7zbkLsljS. 💕 pic.twitter.com/zz1JXQUxZ0 — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) July 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.