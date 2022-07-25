2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man charged in Cleveland crash that killed 3-year-old girl riding bike

Vance Christian
Vance Christian(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland court records revealed more details Monday about the driver accused of fleeing a crash that killed a little girl riding a bike.

The records confirm investigators identified the driver as Vance G. Christian, 45, and he was arrested Friday afternoon.

Cleveland police said the deadly crash on Thursday night killed 3-year-old Izzy Hudspath and injured an adult man and child.

According to a court document obtained by 19 News, Christian crashed into three bicyclists and exited his car, but then left without helping any of the victims.

Court officials said he’s facing the following charges and a $400,000 bond:

  • aggravated vehicular homicide
  • stopping at an accident
  • aggravated vehicular assaults

His case is now in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, according to city court officials.

The crash took place in the area of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood.

