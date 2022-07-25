2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Crash on I-90
Dump truck crashes through wall on I-90 near Bratenahl
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’