Northeast Ohio law enforcement pay tribute to deputy who was killed in line of duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Condolences and tributes poured in for the Ohio deputy who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday in Clark County.

Messages of support for the sheriff’s department, located between Columbus and Dayton, following the death of Deputy Matthew Yates were shared on social media by numerous law enforcement agencies from northern Ohio.

Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office is sending our thoughts and prayers to the men and... Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Sunday, July 24, 2022

The Perkins Township Police Department would like to send our deepest sympathy to the Clark County Sheriff's Office -... Posted by Perkins Township Police Department on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Deputy Matthew Yates and the entire staff at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty today. Posted by Erie County, Ohio Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Matthew Yates who was killed in the line of duty today. Posted by Newburgh Heights Police Department on Sunday, July 24, 2022

We would like to offer our most sincere thoughts and prayers to the men and women of Clark County, Ohio as they mourn... Posted by Burton Village Police Department on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also released a statement following the deputy’s death:

“Deputy Yates ended his watch yesterday taking dangerous action in the face of evil, going to the rescue of someone else.

My heart breaks for his father, who he followed into law enforcement; for his family; and for Sheriff Burchett and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which has lost its second deputy in 12 years by the gun of a criminal.

To everyone who wears the badge and remains at their duty post this morning: You have our deepest gratitude, and we will always remember.”

Officials said Deputy Yates, a 15-year veteran with the Clark County department, was killed while responding to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered for flags on public grounds in Clark County and at legislative buildings in Columbus to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Deputy Yates’ interment.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.