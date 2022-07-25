2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms moving out this morning; Trending cooler and less humid

Isolated wind damage reports from overnight storms
By Jeff Tanchak and Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few strong storms pushed through overnight as a cold front rolled through early this morning.

So far, there have been isolated damage reports in portions of Geauga and Summit county. More reports are possible as we see the sunrise.

The heavier rain will be out of the area for the Monday morning commute.

The humidity level is going down through the day. Partly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range.

Some high clouds around tonight and through tomorrow morning. We remain in a more comfortable air mass.

The next chance of rain and storms will be Wednesday and into Thursday. Scattered showers and storms develop by Wednesday afternoon. It will turn more humid.

