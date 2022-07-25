Northeast Ohio Weather: Trending cooler and less humid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold front rolled through early this morning. The humidity level is going down through the day. Partly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Some high clouds around tonight and through tomorrow morning. We remain in a more comfortable air mass. The next chance of rain and storms will be Wednesday and into Thursday. Scattered showers and storms develop by Wednesday afternoon. It will turn more humid.

