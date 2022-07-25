2 Strong 4 Bullies
Officials detail changes to ride inspections following 2017 deadly accident at Ohio State Fair

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Ohio Department of Agriculture gathered on Monday to highlight changes that have been made to how fair rides are inspected for safety.

The press conference comes as the Ohio State Fair is scheduled to return in full for the first time since Tyler’s Law took effect in 2020.

Tyler’s Law, which changed the way Ohio Department of Agriculture investigators inspect rides, was named after Tyler Jarrell.

GRAPHIC: Video shows moment ride turned deadly at Ohio State Fair

The 18-year-old died in 2017 in a ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

