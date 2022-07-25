Officials detail changes to ride inspections following 2017 deadly accident at Ohio State Fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Ohio Department of Agriculture gathered on Monday to highlight changes that have been made to how fair rides are inspected for safety.

The press conference comes as the Ohio State Fair is scheduled to return in full for the first time since Tyler’s Law took effect in 2020.

Tyler’s Law, which changed the way Ohio Department of Agriculture investigators inspect rides, was named after Tyler Jarrell.

The 18-year-old died in 2017 in a ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

