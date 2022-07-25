Parts of Northeast Ohio in the dark Monday morning due to widespread power outages
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents in Northeast Ohio are waking up Monday morning to power outages.
According to the FirstEnergy outage map, at least 6,000 local customers are without power as of 6 a.m.
This follows a round of severe weather early Monday that sent several counties into a tornado warning.
Outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio, with most affected customers residing in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.
Here is a breakdown from FirstEnergy’s outage map:
- Cuyahoga County: 5,501 customers without power
- Summit County: 803 customers without power
19 News has reached out to FirstEnergy for more information, including an estimated time for restoration.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
