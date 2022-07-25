Police: 12-year-old boy from Lorain missing since July 17 may be in Sandusky

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy from Lorain is missing and police are trying to find him.

Austin Lauer was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 17 after leaving a friend’s house, according to a department Facebook post.

Police believe Austin got into a white vehicle in the area of W 17th Street and Washington Avenue in Lorain and said he may be in Sandusky.

Austin is between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 145 pounds, police said.

Police said Austin has autism and does not have his medication with him.

Austin was last seen wearing khaki pants and either a red and blue striped shirt or a red and black striped shirt, police said.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

