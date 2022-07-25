Police: 16-year-old Elyria girl missing since July 18

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are looking for a missing girl and have asked for the community’s help to find her.

Arianna Ramos, 16, has been missing since July 18, according to a department Facebook post.

Arianna is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 180 pounds, police said.

Arianna was last seen wearing a grey dress, police said.

Anyone with information on Arianna’s whereabouts have been asked to contact Det. Garvin at 440-326-1201 or agarvin@cityofelyria.org.

Tips can also be sent by texting TIPELYRIA to 847411.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

