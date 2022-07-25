2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect surrenders to police for alleged murder of 36-year-old man in Akron

Dontae Foster
Dontae Foster(Source: Summit County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect is in custody for a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the shooting scene on Wildwood Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Police found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest in the driveway.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

Later in the day, police said 36-year-old Dontae Foster surrendered to authorities.

Summit County Jail records show Foster was booked on a murder charge.

Detectives with the Akron Police Department are still investigating the crime, but investigators said it appears there was an altercation between the victim and shooter before the incident.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim’s identity will be released once an autopsy is completed and his family has been notified.

