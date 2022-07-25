Trial begins Monday for woman accused of killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trial proceedings are scheduled to get underway beginning Monday morning for the woman charged with killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

Investigators allege that Tamara McLoyd fatally shot Cleveland police patrolman Shane Bartek during a carjacking in a Rocky River Drive apartment building’s parking lot on the city’s West side.

The 18-year-old Garfield Heights woman then fled the scene in Bartek’s vehicle, police said. She was located and taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Cuyahoga County court records show that McLoyd was originally indicted on nearly a dozen crimes in connection to Bartek’s homicide, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

McLoyd is also facing various charges stemming from several unrelated and violent robberies in Northeast Ohio.

A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr, was also charged in the case after he was caught in Bartek’s stolen car following a pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Butler was not charged with Bartek’s murder.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with Fifth District division.

