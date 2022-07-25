Watch Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb squat the equivalent of 2 refrigerators

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s no secret that Nick Chubb is strong, but his latest feat is just superhuman.

The Cleveland Browns running back returned to his alma mater in Georgia this offseason to put his strength on display to the Cedartown High School athletes.

Video shared on social media that has been viewed over five-million times shows Chubb squatting 610 pounds.

Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation! pic.twitter.com/AstSAydeIL — Dr. Mike Armstrong (@DrCOACHStrong) July 21, 2022

The load Chubb lifted is equivalent to approximately two refrigerators or an adult male grizzly bear.

This squat was actually lighter than what Chubb has done before. In May, the 26-year-old lifted 675 pounds.

