Watch Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb squat the equivalent of 2 refrigerators
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s no secret that Nick Chubb is strong, but his latest feat is just superhuman.
The Cleveland Browns running back returned to his alma mater in Georgia this offseason to put his strength on display to the Cedartown High School athletes.
Video shared on social media that has been viewed over five-million times shows Chubb squatting 610 pounds.
The load Chubb lifted is equivalent to approximately two refrigerators or an adult male grizzly bear.
This squat was actually lighter than what Chubb has done before. In May, the 26-year-old lifted 675 pounds.
