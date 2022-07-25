Wellington Police Department to hold press conference on officer-involved shooting

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Wellington Police are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. on July 25 over a weekend incident where an officer shot and injured a man.

Wellington police said the man shot by an officer, which happened Saturday evening, is stable and at MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The Village of Wellington hasn’t had an officer discharge a weapon in decades, possibly since the 1950s, according to Mayor Hans Schneider.

In an update released Sunday morning, Wellington police confirmed no officers were injured, and said a professional counselor will be available for those who responded to the scene.

“Mental wellbeing and mental illness are in focus as a result of this incident,” Wellington police said. “Our prayers are with the male that was transported and his family.”

Officers were called out at 6:46 p.m. to a house on Courtland Street for a disturbance, Wellington police said in a Facebook post.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, but Wellington Police Chief Time Barfield confirmed the man was armed with a knife when shot.

According to department Facebook posts, Wellington police will release video of the shooting, and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

Schneider shared the following statement with 19 News on Saturday:

“No one expects a shooting to occur but I’m confident our officers acted appropriately and justifiably. Our thoughts are with all involved.”

A call about a disturbance in the 400 block of Courtland Street is what led two Wellington Police officers to the home.

When they arrived, Mayor Schneider says a lot of noise could be heard coming from the home,

“I know they did approach the property. That individual stated for them to keep their distance and they did. They backed up a little bit and then re-engaged the suspect when he came out of the home.”

According to the mayor, police were trying to be extra cautious hoping to de-escalate the situation, which may have worked at first, “This isn’t our first call to this residence so they were familiar with the suspect.”

A short time later the mayor said the man approached officers with a knife.

“From what I saw on the bodycam, the suspect comes out of the home, comes down the steps and approaches the officers. Indications are he had the knife in his hand. Officers did go to tase him, but that was unsuccessful. They instructed him to drop the weapon, he didn’t and that’s when shots were fired.”

It’s unclear where on his body the suspect was shot. The police officers were not physically injured.

It’s unclear what charges the suspect, whose name has not been released, could face once he recovers.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department will handle the police shooting investigation. Both officers from Wellington are on paid administrative leave, which is protocol during a police shooting investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

