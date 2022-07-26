2 men wanted for smuggling weapons from Cleveland to Lebanon, tax evasion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for smuggling weapons from Cleveland to Lebanon and tax evasion, according to federal indictments unsealed on July 26.

George Ajaltouni, 47, formerly from North Olmsted, and Nakhle “Mike” Nader, 51, formerly from Cleveland, were named in two of the three unsealed indictments, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Both Ajaltouni and Nader are suspected to be in Lebanon, the release said.

The third man, 48-year-old Youssef Issa, was recently arrested on an Interpol-issued Red Notice, the release said.

Ajaltouni and Issa have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle and illegally ship firearms, smuggling goods from the U.S., unlawful delivery of firearms to a common carrier, control of arms exports and unlicensed dealing in firearms, the release said, adding the offenses allegedly occurred between May 2011 and September 2014.

Ajaltouni and Issa would purchase firearms from federal firearms dealers, private sellers and gun shows, and bought used cars and to hide firearms to ship out of the country, the release said.

Ajaltouni and Issa also would travel between Cleveland and Beirut to ensure the firearms were shipped, the release said.

Ajaltouni was also charged with naturalization fraud after receiving naturalization and citizenship in 2009 that he was not eligible to receive, the release said.

Nader was charged with four counts of tax evasion related to various liquor stores he owned in Cuyahoga County, the release said.

Nader was accused of withholding information regarding sources of additional income, debt forgiveness and using business money for personal use between 2012 and 2015, the release said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on Ajaltouni, Nader, or both have been asked to contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-225-5324. Tips can remain anonymous.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

