6 dogs saved in 2 separate house fires in Summit County

“I’m proud our crews used their training and our equipment to save our four-legged friends,” said Akron Fire Lt. Tim Morrison.
Six dogs were saved in two separate house fires in Akron on July 26
Six dogs were saved in two separate house fires in Akron on July 26(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Six dogs were saved in two separate house fires in Akron on July 26, according to Lt. Tim Morrison of the Akron Fire Department.

The first fire happened at 12:46 p.m. at a 1 1/2-story house on the 2000 block of Income Drive on Tuesday, according to a department press release.

The homeowners were not present at the time of the fire, the release said.

Fire crews rescued three dogs from the blazing home and used “Pet Oxygen Recovery Masks” to bring them back to life, the release said.

The department went on a similar call with similar results, Lt. Morrison said.

The second fire, located at a 2-story home in the 800 block of E. Crosier Street, happened at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a second release.

The fire department rescued the second set of three dogs from the home, the release said.

No injuries were reported in either of the two house fires, the release said.

Lt. Morrison told 19 News he was at the scene for both rescues.

“I’m proud our crews used their training and our equipment to save our four-legged friends,” he said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

