$810 million: Ohioans prepare for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing

Mega Millions bet cards are shown at the Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Lyndhurst,...
Mega Millions bet cards are shown at the Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history with a jackpot estimated to exceed $900 million. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The $810 million Mega Millions jackpot has Northeast Ohioans buying up their tickets ahead of Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. drawing.

The jackpot is the third-highest in Mega Millions history and the fourth-largest lottery prize ever in the United States.

The current cash option is a $470.1 million payout. A winner would also have the option to take 30 annual payments of $27 million.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Since Ohio joined the Mega Millions game in 2002, the state has seen 20 jackpot winners.

Looking for a lucky spot to buy a Mega Millions ticket? These 8 Northeast Ohio locations sold jackpot winners

The largest jackpot prize sold in Ohio came in December 2019 with a $372 million winning ticket purchased from a Giant Eagle location in Mentor.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

