$810 million: Ohioans prepare for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The $810 million Mega Millions jackpot has Northeast Ohioans buying up their tickets ahead of Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. drawing.

The jackpot is the third-highest in Mega Millions history and the fourth-largest lottery prize ever in the United States.

The current cash option is a $470.1 million payout. A winner would also have the option to take 30 annual payments of $27 million.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Since Ohio joined the Mega Millions game in 2002, the state has seen 20 jackpot winners.

The largest jackpot prize sold in Ohio came in December 2019 with a $372 million winning ticket purchased from a Giant Eagle location in Mentor.

