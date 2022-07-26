Burglary suspect steals from Cleveland home in broad daylight, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a burglary and theft suspect is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect broke into a home in the area of West 93rd Street and Detroit Avenue at 1:35 p.m. on July 21 and stole items, police said.

The suspect is frequently in the area of Detroit Avenue and West Boulevard, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Burglary suspect steals from Cleveland home, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 and reference report #2022-209344 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this burglary and theft.

