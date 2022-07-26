2 Strong 4 Bullies
Burglary suspect steals from Cleveland home in broad daylight, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a burglary and theft suspect is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect broke into a home in the area of West 93rd Street and Detroit Avenue at 1:35 p.m. on July 21 and stole items, police said.

The suspect is frequently in the area of Detroit Avenue and West Boulevard, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Burglary suspect steals from Cleveland home, police say
Burglary suspect steals from Cleveland home, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 and reference report #2022-209344 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this burglary and theft.

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
neighbors work to stop adult party
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland sisters killed 3 years apart after double homicide in South Collinwood neighborhood
Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against accused robo callers
Akron student dies after drowning during football team outing
