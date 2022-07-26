Cedar Point guest strikes employee’s head multiple times, police say

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cedar Point guest was arrested after allegedly striking an employee in the head multiple times on the ride platform to Steel Vengence, Sandusky Police confirmed.

Police stated that 18-year-old Dean Graff of Michigan was charged with assault and placed behind bars at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 9:14 p.m. on July 24, according to police.

Lt. Bradley Wilson said when he arrived on scene, Graff was already detained and seated in the back of a cruiser while the victim was inside the Frontier First Aid station.

While talking to the victim, Wilson said he saw the victim’s head was swelling in several spots with slight cuts.

The victim told Wilson that he was working on the platform and checking seatbelts, according to the report.

When he got to Graff, the victim assisted him with buckling his seatbelt, the report stated.

In the report, the victim said Graff accused him of touching his genitals.

The victim said he finished checking the train and it proceeded down the track, the report said.

When the train returned, Graff exited the ride and struck the victim multiple times on the head, according to the report.

Wilson said the victim stated he wished to pursue the matter criminally.

The victim then went to the Firelands Regional Medical Center to get checked out for a possible concussion and was instructed to update SPD on the extent of his injuries, Wilson informed.

Cedar Point Police Department had a third-party witness give a written statement, said Wilson.

According to Wilson, the witness stated he saw Graff strike the victim eight to nine times before a friend pulled him away.

Wilson said he read Graff his Miranda Warnings from a printed card, and he agreed to speak to him.

Graff stated that the seatbelt was behind him when he sat down in the seat, said Wilson.

According to Wilson, Graff alleged that the employee came up to him and grabbed his genitals as he was grabbing for the seatbelt.

That upset Graff, Wilson said, and he told the employee he was going to confront him when he came back.

When the train arrived back at the station, Graff said the employee had a smirk on his face and nodded at him, according to Wilson, and that’s when Graff assaulted the employee.

Wilson said he recorded that there were scratches and blood on Graff’s hands.

Graff was then placed under arrest, and Wilson said he understood why.

According to Wilson, Graff also asked about the employee allegedly grabbing him.

Wilson said he told Graff that police would see if there was any surveillance video of the ride and review it.

Graff was taken to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail with no bond due to the possibility of an enhanced charge if police learn the victim’s injuries were more severe than appeared, Wilson stated.

19 News reached out to Cedar Point for a statement on the allegations, but we have yet to receive a response at the time of this report.

Dean Graff (Erie County Sheriff's Office)

