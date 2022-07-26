2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say

By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police.

It’s a day she will never forget.

“I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.

According to East Cleveland police, when they ran Goodwin’s license plate, a man named Marcus Kirkhom, of Chicago, came up.

19 News learned Kirkhom has a felony warrant from Cook County, Illinois, but Goodwin’s social security number is listed on the warrant.

Goodwin says this isn’t the first time this has happened.

She told 19 News just a couple months ago, she was pulled over in Kent and released after she was asked about Kirkhom.

Afraid that she would be pulled over again she called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

“I just wanted to get some help and find out what’s seriously going on before I accidently go to jail for something I know nothing about,” said Goodwin.

Our team reached out to Cook County and the Social Security Administration to see how this could have happened .

The Director of the Cook County Fugitive Task Force told 19 News Kirkhom has been arrested 39 times, and has about five social security numbers listed under his warrant.

Officials are now working on verifying Goodwin’s identity to take her social security number off the warrant.

