Cleveland Browns make roster moves as veterans report to training camp

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Veterans reported to camp Tuesday in Berea and the Browns front office was busy with a number of roster moves.

The team placed tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and cornerback Denzel Ward (foot) on the active/physically unable to perform list, which means they likely won’t be participating in the first workouts on Wednesday.

Players on the PUP list are allowed to participate in meetings and use team facilities, but they can’t practice. Players can also be taken off the list at any time.

Linebacker Anthony Walker (groin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (back) were placed on the active/non-football injury list.

The team takes the field Wednesday at 2 p.m. but the first 3 days of workouts are closed to the public.

The first day fans can attend is Saturday.

