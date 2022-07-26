2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic ranked among top hospital systems in US

Miller Family Pavilion
Miller Family Pavilion(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, the Cleveland Clinic hospital network has been ranked as one of the best health care systems in the United States.

The U.S. News and World Report’s annual ranking puts Cleveland Clinic at No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in Ohio.

It is the 24th year in a row that the Cleveland Clinic has earned a place in the top five hospital systems nationally.

In addition to the overall ranking, the Cleveland Clinic was recognized as the best hospital for cardiology and heart surgery, a ranking the health care system has held for 28 consecutive years.

“These rankings are a recognition of our caregivers’ compassion and expertise,” Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic CEO and president, said. “While this has been a challenging time for all of health care, our commitment to delivering the best care possible has not changed.”

U.S. News evaluates over 4,500 hospitals nationwide for the annual ranking.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

