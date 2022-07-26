2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police officer guilty of threatening people inside Akron bar

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was convicted of several criminal charges after he threatened to shoot people inside an Akron bar.

Sean Bannerman was off-duty when he threatened the patrons and employees inside Ray’s Pub in the 800 block of W. Market Street on Oct. 29, 2021.

While Akron officers were on the way to the bar, Bannerman drove away. He was stopped by Akron police at a nearby intersection and found with a loaded gun.

Bannerman was convicted of improper handling of firearms in a vehicle and OVI.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty sentenced him to one year probation and suspended his driver’s license for six months.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland city officials for an updated statement on Bannerman’s employment status.

He was hired by Cleveland in November of 2020. After his arrest, Bannerman was suspended without pay.

