Cleveland sisters killed 3 years apart after double homicide in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evidence markers in a parking lot tell a horrifying story.

It’s where two teens were shot to death on Nottingham Road just south of St. Claire in the Collinwood neighborhood.

Torionne Chappman, 18, and 19-year-old Charles Moore were murdered Saturday night, July 23.

A 19-year-old woman was also severely hit, but survived.

Police say two men pulled up, hopped out of their car and let off dozens of rounds, leaving Chappman and Moore to die.

Torionne was the sister of Tamia Chapman, killed by stolen car in 2019 during a Cleveland police chase that ended in East Cleveland.

The two were close, so close Torionne was still hurt by Tamia’s death.

“Torionne was a very bright and hardworking sister of Tamia Chappman, who was trying to manage life while living the trauma of losing her sister,” Stanley Jakcson, the family’s attorney said in a comment to 19 News.

